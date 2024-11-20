A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL Comes to The Naples Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Christmas Story: The Musical is coming to The Naples Players now through December 22. The musical is a testament to the power of community and connection. Both onstage and behind the scenes, this production reflects the relationships it fosters, making it the perfect centerpiece for the season.

With a 30-person cast, a creative team and crew of more than 70, and a live 14-piece orchestra, the show has become a family affair during six weeks of rehearsals. For some participants, however, the bonds of family and community go even deeper.

One standout example of TNP's community spirit is the Mance family. Jennifer, Brett, and Madison Mance relocated to Naples from Canada three years ago, seeking a fresh start after the loss of Jennifer's parents. Brett discovered TNP while exploring downtown Naples and immediately knew it could be a home for his wife and daughter. “I found you a theatre home,” he told Jennifer, sending her a video of the vibrant community he'd found.

Since then, the Mances have become an integral part of TNP. Madison first found her TNP footing in summer camps and youth productions like Seussical Jr. and Newsies Jr, forming friendships that helped ease the transition to her new life in Florida. Jennifer, an accomplished performer and teacher, has been teaching summer camps and classes with KidzAct (now TNP Academy) since 2022, and her first show at TNP was By The Way, Meet Vera Stark, The Dining Room, and Clue: On Stage. This holiday season marks a milestone for the family as Jennifer and Madison perform together for the first time in A Christmas Story: The Musical.

“This has been wonderful to do everything together on this show,” Jennifer shared. “Even things like this shared costume fitting are so much more fun together.” Brett, meanwhile, volunteers at the TNP bar and café during performances, completing the family's full-circle involvement in the production.

The Mances are just one example of how TNP fosters connections. Eleven-year-old Matias Piscoya stars as Ralphie in A Christmas Story alongside his sister, Alessa Vazquez. Longtime TNP volunteer Brad Brenner plays the role of Santa while his wife Christine manages front-of-house operations nearby, making it a family affair in every sense.

Long-time TNP veterans and husband-and-wife creative duo Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and Charles Fornara once again bring their expertise to the stage, serving as Director/Choreographer and Music Director. Together, they lead an all-local cast of exceptional talent, making this production a true community showcase.

Friendships also take center stage at TNP. Thomas Richardson and Landon Libbey, best friends since high school, now work together in the TNP Box Office while also pursuing their shared passion for performing. “The community feel and the family of TNP is the reason we both keep coming back,” Thomas said. “Being able to spend so much extra time with our friends all while doing the thing we love most, which is performing, is such a fulfilling and rewarding experience.”

These real-life bonds enhance the magic of A Christmas Story: The Musical, making it a production that's as much about togetherness offstage as it is onstage.

Running from November 20 through December 22, A Christmas Story: The Musical is a must-see this holiday season. Whether you're a longtime patron or new to TNP, this show promises laughter, joy, and a chance to celebrate the connections that make the season bright.

Continuing their commitment to making the magic of theater accessible to all, TNP has a special Relaxed Sensory Performance available on Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. Inquire online or with the box office for more information.

