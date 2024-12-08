Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Play The Belle Theatre This Month

Performances run December 18th-22nd.

By: Dec. 08, 2024
The Belle Theatre will present A Charlie Brown Christmas live onstage December 18th-22nd.

Perfect for the entire family and featuring all of your favorite Peanuts characters this fun, family event brings the classic TV special to life onstage along with a choir of Christmas carolers, hot cocoa, and cookies too.

Onstage for just one weekend, Wednesday December 18th through Sunday December 22nd. Matinee performances at 2pm and evening performances at 7:30pm are available with tickets for students just $15 and adults $25.

Tickets can be purchased online, www.TheBelleTheatre.com or by calling the box office, 239-323-5533. Group rates available for parties of 10+, for questions or more information, call the box office or email, tylery@thebelletheatre.com




