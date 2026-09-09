 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to Present 80S REWIND

The Fort Myers venue will bring an evening of iconic hits from the decade to its dinner theater stage.

By:
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to Present 80S REWIND

80s Rewind takes over Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on September 24 and 25, for a high-energy celebration of the music that defined the 1980s.

From the unmistakable opening notes to the choruses everyone still knows by heart, 80s Rewind brings together an outstanding lineup of musicians and vocalists to recreate the excitement, energy and sheer fun of one of popular music's most colorful decades.

Audiences will hear favorites from Peter Gabriel, Blondie, The Cars, Phil Collins, Bryan Adams, Eurythmics, Madonna and many more, performed live with powerhouse vocals, dynamic musicianship and the unmistakable sounds that made the '80s larger than life.

80s Rewind captures that spirit in a live concert built for having fun. Whether these songs bring back memories of cassette tapes, boom boxes, MTV, Friday nights, first cars or packed dance floors, this is a chance to experience them all over again.

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Recent Articles
THE SUPER PICKLE Will Come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
THE SUPER PICKLE Will Come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9/2/2026
Need more Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS

"Packing Up Polly" by Leslie Kimbell in Ft. Myers/Naples "Packing Up Polly" by Leslie Kimbell
Arts Center Theatre (11/05-11/22)
LOVE, LIES & LIBATIONS in Ft. Myers/Naples LOVE, LIES & LIBATIONS
Baker Park (3/19-3/21)
Where's There's a Will, There's a Relative by Roger Karshner in Ft. Myers/Naples Where's There's a Will, There's a Relative by Roger Karshner
The Studio Players (5/14-5/30)
Doublewide, Texas in Ft. Myers/Naples Doublewide, Texas
Belle Theatre (3/19-3/27)
Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES in Ft. Myers/Naples Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES
Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES (4/06-5/09)
The Santa Switch in Ft. Myers/Naples The Santa Switch
Belle Theatre (12/16-12/20)
Tom Briscoe’s “It’s Not Mansplaining, It’s Old Mansplaining” in Ft. Myers/Naples Tom Briscoe’s “It’s Not Mansplaining, It’s Old Mansplaining”
Arts Center Theatre (9/27-9/27)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Ft. Myers/Naples SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (3/05-3/07)
The Wedding Singer in Ft. Myers/Naples The Wedding Singer
Belle Theatre (2/05-2/20)
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS in Ft. Myers/Naples OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/09-2/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets