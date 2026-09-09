Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to Present 80S REWIND

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80s Rewind takes over Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on September 24 and 25, for a high-energy celebration of the music that defined the 1980s.

From the unmistakable opening notes to the choruses everyone still knows by heart, 80s Rewind brings together an outstanding lineup of musicians and vocalists to recreate the excitement, energy and sheer fun of one of popular music's most colorful decades.

Audiences will hear favorites from Peter Gabriel, Blondie, The Cars, Phil Collins, Bryan Adams, Eurythmics, Madonna and many more, performed live with powerhouse vocals, dynamic musicianship and the unmistakable sounds that made the '80s larger than life.

80s Rewind captures that spirit in a live concert built for having fun. Whether these songs bring back memories of cassette tapes, boom boxes, MTV, Friday nights, first cars or packed dance floors, this is a chance to experience them all over again.

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

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