3rd Annual Culinary Fundraiser by TheatreZone is Now Live

The curtain is up on TheatreZone’s third annual Culinary Theatre raffle for fine dining aficionados, according to TheatreZone’s Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

The online raffle, TheatreZone’s fundraiser, is now live at www.Theatre.Zone. It features a $4,800 purse of fine dining certificates to 16 of the most highly rated restaurants in Southwest Florida. The total will be divided between three winners, with a grand prize of $2,000, second prize of $1,600, and a third prize of $1,200.

Raffle tickets cost $25 each or $100 for five tickets and are available online at www.Theatre.Zone.

“Just like our actors are on stage every night performing Broadway-quality shows, restaurant professionals are performing the art of service and providing fine cuisine,” said Danni, who notes that the gift certificates were secured by TheatreZone’s board members and supporters.

The drawing will take place at the final performance of TheatreZone’s final show, Carrie: The Musical, on May 7, 2024.

According to Danni, “The raffle has successfully raised more than $50,000 in its first two years, which supports our mission to bring professional live theatre to Naples for the enjoyment of audiences and the enrichment of the Southwest Florida community.”

This year’s prizes are:

Grand Prize $2,000 worth of fine dining gift certificates at nine restaurants

·Baleen $400

·Bleu Provence $400

·Campagna Hospitality Group: $400

o The French, Osteria Tulia, Bar Tulia 5th Avenue, or Bar Tulia Mercato

·Capital Grille $400

·Phalen Family Brands $400 (16 $25 gift certificates)

o Pinchers, Texas Tony’s, Phuzzy’s Boat Shack, Deep Lagoon, and Two Fillets

2nd Prize $1,600 worth of fine dining gift certificates at four restaurants

·Fleming’s $400

·M Waterfront Grille $400

·Ridgway Bar & Grill $400

·USS Nemo $400

3rd Prize $1,200 worth of fine dining certificates at three restaurants

·Ocean Prime $400

·Old Vines Supper Club $400

·Ruth’s Chris $400

Total Purse: $4,800