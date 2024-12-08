Review: 42E RUE FAIT SON SHOW 2024 at La Maison de la Radio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



42e Rue fait son show 2024, held on December 2nd at the Maison de la Radio in Paris, was a triumphant celebration of musical theatre that left audiences breathless with its rip-roaring performances and infectious joy. This annual event, whose title references Broadway's 42nd Street, already has a rich history of showcasing the best of French musical theatre, and it certainly did not disappoint this year, I must say the best so far. Hosted as always by the charismatic Laurent Valière, the show was a whirlwind of beloved classics and exciting new numbers, blending the very best of both Broadway and French musical theatre in an unforgettable evening.

The 7th star-studded affair opened with "C'est la fête" ("Be Our Guest") from Disney's Beauty and the Beast), featuring Alexandre Faitrouni (Igor in Young Frankenstein) surrounded by a dancing and tapping chorus, perfectly choreographed in the style of Bob Fosse by Emma Kate Nelson, currently danicng in Hello, Dolly! at the Lido 2, who already gave us a splashing "Tap Your Troubles Away" as last year's finale. Following was a preview of the first Gypsy in France, coproduced by the Opéra de Nancy and the Philharmonie de Paris, where it will play April 16-19, headlined by Natalie Dessay as Mama Rose. A soprano celebrated for her opera performances, Dessay has seamlessly transitioned to musical theatre, imbuing her rendition of "Some People" here with a unique depth and emotional intensity. Jeanne Jérosme's showstopping performance of "Getting Married Today" from the forthcoming tour of Stephen Sondheim's Company with Camille Mesnard and the ever-excellent Sinan Bertrand gave us a delicious taste of what to expect at Opéra de Massy March 8-9.

Daniel Loeillot commanded attention with his performance of "Not My Father's Son" from Kinky Boots. Loeillot, known for his dynamic and versatile stage presence, captivated the audience with his infectious energy, but the highlight of the evening was the great Caroline O'Connor—an acclaimed actress and singer with decades of experience in the West End (Mack & Mabel, Chicago), on the stages of Paris (On the Town, Sweeney Todd), and on Broadway (A Christmas Story, Anastasia)—delivering a mash-up of the title song from Hello, Dolly! and "So Long Dearie," a genuine tornado of grace and humor, doing justice to the part she was born to play, which was just extended till the end of February at the Lido 2 with a special live broadcast showcase for 42e Rue Cabaret Sunday December 15th, also at the Lido 2.

Other notable performers included Brice Hillairet and Maag, who were joined by the mistress of the Opéra-Comique, adding a touch of classical brilliance to the evening’s diverse performances. Elisa Jane's rendition of "The Girl in 14G" rivals Krisitin Chenoweth's, performed here in the presence of the song's illustrious, multi-Tony award winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, Fun Home, Kimberly Akimbo). Other highlights were "Les Soeurs jumelles" from Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, performed by Marie Oppert and Neïma Naouri, an over-the-top "Tear Me Down" from Hedwidge and the Angry Inch by Brice Hillairet, and of course "One Day More" from the new sold-out, French-language production of Les Misérable at Châtelet. The evening aptly concluded with "Defying Gravity" from Wicked, performed by Maag and Jeanne Jérosme, and a rousing ensemble number to "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray.

But the magic of the night wasn't just limited to the exceptional vocalists. The Grand Orchestre de 42e Rue, conducted by the masterful Thierry Boulanger and Patrice Peyrièras, provided a rich and dynamic soundscape. With nearly 100 artists on stage, the event was a testament to the immense creativity and passion that thrive within the musical theatre community in France, proving once again the power of music and dance to transport us all across boarders, make us laugh, and leave us feeling thoroughly lifted up into a sense of togetherness.

And for those who couldn’t attend the live performance, the magic lives on—thanks to a live broadcast on Radio France, which is now available on their podcast platform for listeners to relive the spectacular night. Additionally, some highlights from the show can be found on YouTube, where a dedicated playlist offers glimpses of the dazzling evening.

If you're a fan of musical theatre, 42e Rue fait son show 2024 is an absolute must-see, or at least a must-hear. It’s a spectacle that will leave you humming show tunes and yearning for more, so don’t miss the chance to experience it online.

Reader Reviews