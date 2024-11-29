Review: LES MISÉRABLES at Châtelet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Théâtre du Châtelet reaffirms its status as the premier home of musical theater in Paris with a winning new production of Les Misérables, including the ultimate who’s-who of French musical theater talent in the cast, led by Benoît Rameau (Lady in the Dark), whose portrayal of Jean Valjean masterfully captures the character’s inner turmoil and quest for redemption with stunning vocal prowess, and Sébastien Duchange (The Jungle Book) as an intense and commanding Javert, his equally powerful voice embodying the unyielding force of law with a chilling forociousness.

Jacques Preiss, a graduate of Cours Florent, brings youthful passion and idealism to Marius, paired beautifully with newcomer Juliette Artigala, a Mountainview Academy alum, whose tender and heartfelt Cosette adds layers of romantic poignancy. Claire Pérot, celebrated for her breakout role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at Folies Bergère, gives a searing performance as Fantine, her voice radiating heartbreak and maternal devotion. David Alexis (Cabaret, The Wizard of Oz, Avenue Q, Oliver Twist, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and the ever-brilliant Christine Bonnard (fresh off her Best Actress win for Mamma Mia! at the Trophées de la comédie musicale in Paris) shine as the delightfully repugnant Thénardiers, delivering equal measures of humor and menace. Océane Demontis (The Lion King) is captivating as Éponine, her rendition of “Mon histoire” (“On My Own”) brimming with raw emotion. Meanwhile, Maxime de Toledo as the Bishop of Digne, Bastien Jacquemart (Raoul in the ill-fated Phantom of the Opéra at Mogador), and Vincent Gilliéron (Addam's Family, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, and the Trophée-winning lead in Ego-système) round out a stellar supporting ensemble.

Under the direction of Ladislas Chollat, this production breathes fresh life into an immortal tale, with Emmanuelle Roy’s minimalist yet evocative set design and Alban Sauvée’s inventive lighting seamlessly transporting the audience to 19th-century Paris. Romain Rachline Borgeaud’s inspired choreography and the musical direction of Alexandra Cravero and Charlotte Gauthier amplify the power of Claude-Michel Schönberg’s iconic score, while Jean-Daniel Vuillermoz’s inventive costumes further take this reimagined classic to new hieghts.

The history of Les Misérables is as epic as the story it tells. Originally staged in 1980 at the Palais des Sports in Paris under Robert Hossein, this first adaptation of Victor Hugo’s monumental novel was a short-lived but seminal event, laying the foundation for the English-language adaptation produced by Cameron Mackintosh, which premiered in London and quickly became a global phenomenon. Despite achieving massive success internationally, with 6,680 performances on Broadway alone, the show struggled to find lasting acceptance in its homeland. Notably, the Mogador revival in 1991 with Jérôme Pradon as Marius closed after just six months, and even the blockbuster 2011 film adaptation starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway failed to connect with French audiences.

This 2024 staging, however, might finally reverse that curse. Performed entirely in French with a fresh libretto, the production honors its roots while infusing the story with a contemporary sensibility. Chollat and his creative team—choreographer Borgeaud, music directors Cravero and Gauthier, and designer Vuillermoz—have crafted a Les Misérables that feels both timeless and timely. The result is a production that could finally reconcile French audiences with their greatest musical export.

Alongside Hello, Dolly! at the Lido 2, Les Misérables makes Paris the ultimate year-end destination for musical theater lovers. Running from November 22nd to January 2nd, this is a dazzling, deeply moving masterpiece that even the French will now have to admit belongs to their own national legacy!

