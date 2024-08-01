Storytelling Arts Reveals its 37th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storytelling Arts of Indiana has announced its lineup of stories and songs in the Signature Series of its upcoming 37th season. Longtime #StorytellingIndy fans and those new to the storytelling art form can buy season or individual tickets to shows running this September through April 2025 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Audiences will also have the option to watch from anywhere via livestream.

The season kicks off on September 21 with award-winning international touring storyteller, writer, and narrative artist Mara Menzies from Kenya. In “Echoes of the Ancestors,” she’ll use legend, myth and fantasy to create worlds that explore contemporary issues. Our holiday show on December 7, “Jingle Tales & Tunes” featuring national storytellers Andy Offutt Irwin and Regi Carpenter will delight audiences of all ages.

In the new year, audiences will be laughing and cheering for Russian professor Sufian Zhemukhov, who will recount his hilarious dating stories upon emigrating to the U.S. in “Flirting Like an American” on January 11.

The dynamic artist Antonio Rocha from Brazil will tell the poetic, historic tale of “The Malaga Ship: A story of Maine and the Middle Passage” on February 8. The 183-ton brig built in Maine in 1832 was part of the illegal transatlantic trade of African captives to the Americas. Indianapolis’ own Sally Perkins will lift the mood on March 15 with captivating stories of birds in “The Unveiling of the Wisdom behind World Folk & Fairy Tales.” Mo Reynolds of Idaho will join her on stage with her original take on fairy tales, spinning them into stories from her own life.

This spring, SAI will welcome back musical phenoms Brigid and Johnny Reedy of Montana for “Big Sky Songs & Stories” for the Talk of the Town annual fundraiser on April 12. Fan-favorite Bil Lepp will close the season on April 26 with his unique brand of comedic stories in “That Ain’t the Whole Plan.”

In addition to the Signature Series, the newest Frank Basile Emerging Stories fellow Jen Klee of Indianapolis will premiere an original story, “My Life in Parables,” on November 3. And, of course, the SAI season wouldn’t be complete without its iconic fall event, “Spine-Tingling Tales” over two nights, October 28 and 29, at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.



Ticket prices range from $15 to $35 and can be purchased at Storytellingarts.org. The storytellers will be available for in person interviews on or near the dates of their shows or anytime via Zoom. Storytelling Arts of Indiana’s new executive director Ronan Marra is also available to discuss the exciting new season.





