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The Charitable Sisterhood Of The Second Trinity Victory Church will come to all for One productions this September. There's nothing new about collecting charitable donations after a natural disaster. And you wouldn't think there was anything funny about it either. But all for One productions' season opener, The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church, takes a seriously comedic look at a group of church ladies gathered--in the midst of storms and floods of their own--to sort items for foreign relief.

Set in 1977, the play centers on five women from different backgrounds, and the surprising way their lives have just intersected. Part hilarious comedy, part mystery, with plenty of laughs, food for thought, and a few tears, The Charitable Sisterhood opens September 11 at the PPG ArtsLab, 300 E. Main Street, and runs through September 20. This play runs about two hours, including intermission, and contains some sensitive subject matter, making it most appropriate for middle school through adults.

Appropriately, afO's charity tie-in with this show is Josephine's Place, Fort Wayne's only year-round shelter expressly for single women without children. Audience members are invited to bring a bottle of women's body wash, body/hand lotion, or shaving gel (the top three needed items at the shelter) with them to the performance in support of the shelter's residents.

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