Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards; THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Fort Wayne:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Leslie Beauchamp - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 39%

Brittney Coughlin - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 36%

Leslie Beauchamp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 16%

Doug King - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Gomes - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 38%

Austin Rausch - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 29%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 10%

Emersen Conner - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 8%

Jeanne Pendleton - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 6%

Angela Sahli - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 6%

Angela Sahli - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jeanette Walsh - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theatre Fort Wayne 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Andrew Sherman - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 46%

James Stover - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 38%

Leslie Beauchammp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 14%

Doug King - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

John O'Connell - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 36%

Brad Beauchamp - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 20%

Christopher Murphy - THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 20%

Jeffery Casazza - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare - Purdue Fort Wayne 14%

Shelby Lewis - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 7%

Thom Hofrichter - THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - First Prebyterian Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Andrew Sherman - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 37%

James Stover - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 21%

Christopher Murphy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 18%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 14%

Beverly Redman - THE PENELOPIAD - Purdue Fort Wayne 10%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Derek Hockemeyer - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 69%

Rick Henly - AT YOUR OWN RISK - Pulse opera house 31%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Ziegler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 42%

Mark Ridgeway - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 26%

Corey Lee - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

Ron Wartzok - AT YOUR OWN RISK - Pulse Opera House 7%

Mark Ridgeway - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Rae Surface - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theatre 4%

Corey Lee - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Corey Lee - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Civic 3%

Best Musical

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 68%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 32%

Best Performer In A Musical

Aaron Hawley - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 18%

Kaylee Martin - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 17%

Bella Hadley - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 9%

Ian Capuyan - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 8%

Ella Nagel - LES MISERABLES - 2021 8%

Evan Snaufer - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 6%

Taylor Bock - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 6%

Owen Saalfrank - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 6%

Thom Greving - LES MISERABLES - 2021 6%

Todd Frymier - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 4%

Christopher Murphy - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 3%

Brad Beauchamp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 2%

Avery Garrett - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Darby LeClear - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 2%

Erica Ashley - LES MISERABLES - FWSMT 2%

Michael Bartkiewicz - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Evan Snaufer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 25%

Timya Townsend - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 19%

Sean Findlay - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 14%

Todd Frymier - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Civic 11%

Cassandra Smith - STUART LITTLE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 11%

Caliegh Loveless - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 7%

Maggie Kole Hunter - THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - First Prebyterian Theatre 4%

Kat Hickey - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theatre 4%

Sophia Bell - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

Cassandra Smith - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 1%

Isabel Maahs - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Timya Townsend - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 30%

Avery Garrett - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 16%

Erin Butler - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 14%

Joshua Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 11%

Kat Hickey - NO ONE IS ALONE - Three Rivers Music Theatre 10%

Vanessa Ashby - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Haven High School 9%

James Stover - NO ONE IS ALONE - Three Rivers Music Theatre 7%

Cameron Branning - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Haven High School 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emersen Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 60%

Travis Fisher - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 40%

Best Play

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 62%

THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 27%

THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 44%

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 23%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 18%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Civic 8%

THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 3%

ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

TRUE COLORS: A CELEBRATION OF PRIDE - Three Rivers Music Theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Zeigler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 47%

Mark Ridgeway - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 34%

Adam Fletcher - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

Rae Surface - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theatre Fort Wayne 6%

Adam Fletcher - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Adam Fletcher - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kai Bowers - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 49%

Mariah Roberts - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 14%

Ron Wartzok - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 13%

Shelby Lewis and Cast - THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theatre Fort Wayne 12%

Mariah Roberts - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 8%

Jeremy Bugge - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

ALL THAT JAZZ - Three Rivers Music Theatre 29%

A VERY MERRY LIVING ROOM CHRISTMAS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 26%

IT TAKES A WOMAN - Three Rivers Music Theatre 24%

NO ONE IS ALONE - Three Rivers Music Theatre 22%

Best Streaming Play

THE PENELOPIAD - Purdue Fort Wayne 62%

OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 38%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Auriana Molina - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 21%

Kaylee Martin - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 16%

Henry Wedler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 12%

Sean Findley - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 10%

Ella Nagel - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 9%

Caleigh Loveless - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 9%

Evan Snaufer - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 7%

Parker Bowman - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 7%

Todd Frymier - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Larry True - ...FORUM - Civic 1%

Tony Didier - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Chase Blucker - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 1%

Gary Lanier - ...FORUM - Civic 1%

Jordan Gameon - ...FORUM - Civic 1%

Michael Bartkiewics - ...FORUM - Civic 0%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Gabrielle Harter - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 26%

Chase Lomont - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 20%

Jesse Harris - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 20%

Olivia Stomm - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Haven High School 15%

Ashley Chalfant - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 12%

Makenzie Serres - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Haven High School 8%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

LES MISERABLES - FWSMT 31%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - PFW 25%

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 19%

ELF JR. - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 14%

SEUSSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

Forbidden Broadway - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DRACULA - Purdue University Fort Wayne 75%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Arena Dinner Theatre 14%

DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW - Arena Dinner Theatre 6%

PLAY ON! - Arena Dinner Theatre 5%