RUBY BRIDGES Comes to Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fort Wayne Youtheatre has announced Ruby Bridges, the 10th anniversary production of the Linda L. Ruffolo Young Heroes of Conscience Series.

Ruby Bridges was born in 1954, the same year Brown v. Board of Education ordered schools to integrate with “all deliberate speed.” Six years later, as immortalized by the famous Norman Rockwell painting, Ruby became the face of integration when she enrolled in the all-white William Frantz Elementary School. Her story shows one little girl's unbeatable courage in the face of adversity, helping lead the Civil Rights movement up the front steps and into America's classrooms.

“Since 2014, Youtheatre has shone a light on young people making a difference with our Young Heroes of Conscience Series. To celebrate the series' 10th Anniversary, we revisit a past hero whose story seems all too relevant today,” says Youtheatre Associate Director Christopher J. Murphy. “On opening night, we will also honor the outgoing director/playwright of this series, Gregory Stieber, with the “Harvey Cocks Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of his immeasurable artistic contribution to this important series. We hope everyone will join us to honor Greg and see this impactful piece of theatre.”

Shows will be held at First Presbyterian Theater from April 19 through 21, 2024. Public performances will be held at 7pm on April 19th, 2pm on April 20th and 2pm on April 21st. A sensory friendly performance will be held at 4:30pm on April 20th.

Tickets are $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for children, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets visit tickets.artstix.org or call the Box Office at 260-422-4226. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.