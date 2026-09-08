BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett to Play Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

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Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet for a handsomely produced show as they pay homage to the legendary artist, Tony Bennett. Through “Because of you: A Tribute to Tony Bennett”, you will celebrate and reminisce about Tony Bennett's life and legacy with many chart-toppers including "Because of You", "Rags to Riches", "Cold, Cold Heart", "The Good Life" and of course his signature song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

Don Farrell is an actor, singer, dancer, producer and concert soloist who's been performing for four decades. Farrell is the founder, President and CEO of Crossroads Entertainment, LLC - a professional production and performing company ( www.crossroads-ent.com ). He has presented the hit band TEN BRANCHES at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael and with his collaborator, music director/arranger Terry Woods, they have co-created other shows like ALL THE WAY - A Frank Sinatra Tribute, ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, SWEET CAROLINE - The Life and Music of Neil Diamond, SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of Grease and BUBBLES UP! Let's Celebrate Jimmy Buffett. Each have been playing to sold out performances at Feinstein's.

Farrell was also a co-founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, Hamilton County's only professional Equity Theatre company and the resident professional theatre company at the Center for the Performing Arts. There he served as Producing Artistic Director, then Executive Director, and finally Artistic Director until August 2023 when he stepped down to pursue his professional career as a performing artist.

Terry Woods has been a musical director at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. He has directed countless shows including his favorites: West Side Story, Man Of La Mancha and Mamma Mia. An Indianapolis native, he has worked for Actors Theatre of Indiana on Forever Plaid, My Way, and A Year with Frog and Toad, not to mention a Hoagy Carmichael review that he co-wrote and starred in.

He has worked on several productions at Indiana Repertory Theatre including 11 seasons with their very popular A Christmas Carol. While he resided in New York, he worked around the world in productions of West Side Story(European Tour) and The Sheraton New Orleans production of French Quarter Follies. He spent three summers at Gateway Playhouse on Long Island. He also worked at Walt Disney World as a musician, technician and puppeteer at EPCOT.

Both of these gentlemen contribute to make these shows at Feinstein's unforgettable. So, come to Feinstein's and live again the urbanity, grace, and style of the man who dared to do it his way. BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett will be celebrating the last of the legends and a man dubbed "Best singer in the business" by the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra.

More on Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael Recent Articles Michael Feinstein to Return for Two-Night Engagement at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in September

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