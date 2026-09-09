Carmel to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Live Music, Ice Cream Social and More

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Carmel is marking its 50th anniversary as a city with an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social filled with live music, dancing, games and historic memories. The Rotary Club of Carmel and the Carmel City Council have planned a fabulous evening for our community. The celebration takes place Friday, September 18, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Carmel City Hall and the Minnie Doane Gazebo.

In 1976, Carmel officially became a city with an elected mayor and City Council. Fifty years later, the community has grown into a nationally recognized destination and one of the finest places to live in the country. The anniversary celebration is an opportunity to look back at where Carmel began while celebrating everything the community has become.

We will also be celebrating the 35th anniversary of our Gold Medal Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation Department. Our parks are a key factor in making Carmel a world-class city with diversity of play and accommodations for all levels of ability.

Music, dancing and 1970s fun

The Minnie Doane Gazebo will be the center of the evening's entertainment, with two live bands keeping the celebration moving:

5:30–6:30 p.m. — Blair Clark & Fun Factor Band, kicking off the evening with lively music the whole family can enjoy.

7:30–9:30 p.m. — Cool City Band, bringing the evening to a close with music made for dancing and celebrating.

There will be free ice cream served by members of the Carmel City Council. Test your skills in the Hula Hoop Contest at 6:30 p.m. There may even be a few surprises for those willing to step into the hoop!

Inside Carmel City Hall, visitors can explore a historic display presented by the Carmel Clay Historical Society, offering a glimpse into Carmel's past and the people, places and milestones that helped shape the community.

Guests can also head to the second-floor City Council Chambers for a unique photo opportunity at the dais—the same place where Carmel's public meetings are held.

Don't miss the photo booth VW bus, bringing a definite 1970s vibe to the celebration and providing the perfect backdrop for an anniversary photo. There will also be an inflatable bald eagle for another fun photo opportunity.

Bring your appetite—and your picnic blanket

Food and drink options will be available throughout the evening, and families are welcome to bring their own picnic to enjoy while listening to the music and soaking up the atmosphere. Beverages will be available for purchase from the on-site Bar Trailer.

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