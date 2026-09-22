Bashiri Asad to Perform at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
The Indianapolis artist performs at the intimate Carmel venue with dinner and drinks available.
Indianapolis soul artist Bashiri Asad brings a storytelling and infectious energy, blending classic soul with a modern edge. He is committed to creating soul music that makes you feel.
Known as “The Everyday SoulSinger,” Asad has built a career around turning life's biggest emotions into music. He laughs. He cries. He loves. He dreams. Just like you. And through every performance, he brings those feelings to the stage with a voice and authenticity that have come to define his Signature Sound: IndySoul.
Asad's journey into music began with a foundation in singing groups and classical vocal training before evolving into a career that has taken him to stages both locally and abroad. Influenced by legendary artists including Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and Luther Vandross, Ashad blends the timeless emotion of classic soul with his own distinctive voice and perspective.
His sound is soulful, passionate and deeply personal. Rather than simply performing songs, Asad creates an experience designed to connect with his audience. His self-proclaimed mission is simple: to make music that becomes part of life's soundtrack.
Throughout his career, Bashiri has become a familiar and respected name in Indianapolis' independent music scene. He has delivered sold-out tribute performances celebrating icons including Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder, while continuing to develop and perform his own original music.
In 2023, Bashiri released his latest album, The Everyday SoulSinger, a project that further captures the heart of who he is as an artist. The music explores the emotions, experiences and everyday moments that connect us all, delivered through the rich vocals and soul-stirring performances audiences have come to expect from Bashiri.
Humble in his approach but relentless in his delivery, Bashiri brings something different to every stage he steps onto. His performances are rooted in authenticity, passion and a genuine love for the art of music.
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The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare
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