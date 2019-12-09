BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards Update: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Fort Wayne:

Best Director / Musical - Community/University

Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 26%

Andrew Sherman - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 26%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 14%

Best Director / Musical - Professional

Shelby Lewis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 38%

Christopher Spalding - FOREVER PLAID - Summit City Music Theatre 19%

Andy Planck - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 17%

Best Director / Play - Community/University

Christopher J. Murphy - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 16%

John Tolley - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 14%

Reuben Albaugh - FOUR OLD BROADS - Arena Dinner Theatre 13%

Best Musical / Musical - Community/University

WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 23%

SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 23%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 12%

Best Musical / Musical - Professional

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 41%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 21%

FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 15%

Best Musical / Musical - Youth Theater or High School

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Huntington North High School 24%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 21%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Haven High School 15%

Best Play / Play - Community/University

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 17%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 13%

MACBETH - Shakespearemachine 11%

Best Play / Play - Youth Theater or High School

RAPUNZEL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 74%

SUBTEXT - New Haven High School 26%

Best Theatre / Theatre - Community/University

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 33%

Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%

Pulse Opera House 16%

Best Theatre / Theatre - Professional

Wagon Wheel Theatre 37%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 36%

Summit City Music Theatre 27%

Best Theatre / Theatre - Youth Theater or High School

Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 38%

Fort Wayne Youtheatre 22%

Huntington North High School 16%

Lead Actor / Musical - Community/University

Todd Frymier - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 22%

Aaron Hawley - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 16%

Travis Fisher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 13%

Lead Actor / Musical - Professional

Brock Graham - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 22%

Todd Frymier - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 22%

Tony Didier - FOREVER PLAID - Summit City Music Theatre 19%

Lead Actor / Play - Community/University

Reuben Albaugh - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 22%

Matt Stephenson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 15%

Aaron Mann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre 12%

Lead Actress / Musical - Community/University

Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 21%

Erica Ashley - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 15%

Anna Figel - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 8%

Lead Actress / Musical - Professional

Stephanie Longbrake - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 34%

Kat Hickey - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 17%

Lauren Harter - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 16%

Lead Actress / Play - Community/University

Stephanie Westfall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 16%

Maggie Kole Hunter - VERONICA'S ROOM - Arena Dinner Theatre 13%

Shelby Lewis - MACBETH - Shakespearemachine 11%

Supporting Actor / Musical - Community/University

Paul Faulkner - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

Aidan Ocken - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 9%

Aaron Hawley - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

Supporting Actor / Musical - Professional

Gavin Drew - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 22%

Reuben Albaugh - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 19%

Thom Greving - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 15%

Supporting Actor / Play - Community/University

Brock Eastom - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 33%

Matt Stephenson - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 20%

Jake Wilhelm - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 14%

Supporting Actress / Musical - Community/University

Becca Short - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%

Jana Henley - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 12%

Bobbi Jo Carroll - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 12%

Supporting Actress / Musical - Professional

Rebecca Short - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 44%

Alayna Thornton - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 12%

Bella Hickey - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 8%

Supporting Actress / Play - Community/University

Kate Black - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre 20%

Debbie Hersey - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 17%

Maggie Hunter - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 10%

