Bart Burrell and Mark Herrmann to Share Stories at Carmel's 50th Anniversary

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The Rotary Club of Carmel, in partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library, will present The Carmel Connection: Friendship in Sports and in Life on November 12 as part of a special community celebration marking the grand finale of Carmel's 50th anniversary as a city.

Former Carmel High School athletes and longtime friends Bart Burrell and Mark Herrmann will share stories of their friendship, which began in Carmel, continued through their years at Purdue University, and has endured through life's many twists and turns. The presentation will take place from 6:05 to 6:50 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library.

Known at Purdue as the “Carmel Connection,” Burrell and Herrmann's story reflects the lasting power of friendship, shared experiences, and the relationships that connect people and communities across generations.

Burrell excelled in basketball and football at Carmel High School and was a member of the school's 1977 state championship basketball team. He went on to play football at Purdue University from 1977 to 1981, becoming part of the only team in Purdue history to win three consecutive bowl games: the Peach, Bluebonnet, and Liberty Bowls. Burrell scored at least one touchdown in each of those bowl games, as well as in two postseason all-star games, the Japan Bowl and Hula Bowl.

In 2010, Burrell was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. He also co-authored Bart's Heart: A Journey of Family, Friendship, Football, and Faith with internist Dr. David T. Lee.

Burrell had overcome numerous medical obstacles, including a combined heart and liver transplant. With help from several key friends, including Mark Herrmann, Bart not only survived, but continues to thrive. Per Herrmann, Bart's story "is an uplifting one." He overcame his challenges and obstacles, and "came out on the other side."

Herrmann was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball at Carmel High School and joined Burrell on the 1977 state championship basketball team. At Purdue, he became a unanimous All-American quarterback in 1980 and graduated as the most prolific passer in NCAA history at the time, holding nine NCAA passing records, including career passing yards (9,188) and completions (707).

A first-team All-Big Ten selection in 1980, Herrmann led Purdue to a Liberty Bowl victory during his senior season and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting that year. He went on to play for four teams during an 11-year NFL career, retiring from the Indianapolis Colts in 1992. In 2010, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Today, he serves as director of leadership and alumni engagement for Purdue Athletics.

The evening's program will celebrate not only the enduring friendship between Burrell and Herrmann but also the people, partnerships, and community spirit that have shaped Carmel since its incorporation as a city in 1976. Carmel's growth and success have been fueled in part by a strong partnership between municipal leadership and the business community, a relationship the celebration will recognize and honor.

The evening's schedule includes:

5:30–6 p.m. — Mayors Community Reception

6:05–6:50 p.m. — The Carmel Connection: The Power of Friendship in Sports and in Life

7–7:45 p.m. — A Pacers Blue and Golden Anniversary Celebration

The Carmel Connection offers residents an opportunity to revisit memorable moments in local sports history while reflecting on how friendships and lasting relationships help build a stronger community.

The Rotary Club of Carmel and the Carmel Clay Public Library invite residents and community members to join this milestone celebration honoring Carmel's past, present, and future.

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