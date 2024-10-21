Actors Theatre of Indiana Presents SHE LOVES ME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Theatre of Indiana will present the next in their 2024-2025 season: She Loves Me. This musical, sure to get you into the holiday spirit, will run at The Studio Theater from November 1 through 17.

She Loves Me is a euphoric holiday-themed romantic comedy with a soaring score that shares its source material with the classic movies The Shop Around the Corner, In the Good Old Summertime and You've Got Mail.

Amalia and Georg work together at a modest Hungarian perfumery and have disliked each other from the very beginning. He thinks she's stuck up, and she thinks he's arrogant and mean. But each rapturously writes to a lonely-hearts pen pal when the workday is done, and it doesn't take long for the audience to see that they're in love without realizing it.

Inevitably, through some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon (“Vanilla Ice Cream”, “She Loves Me”, “Will He Like Me?”), Georg and Amalia discover the truth as well and rejoice in their love for each other at the story's sweet and musically delightful conclusion.

An intimate and touching show, featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and book by Joe Masteroff, She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964. The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, while the 2016 Broadway Revival snagged the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design.

Now you can enjoy this award-winning musical right in your own backyard. Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance.

Single tickets or Season Subscriptions including She Loves Me are available. Get yours by calling The Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 317.843.3800 or by visiting ATIstage.org.

