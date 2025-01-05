2025 Bop To The Top Celebrity Bop Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 42nd annual Bop to the Top Stair Climb is set for Saturday, January 18th at Indianapolis' OneAmerica Tower. Proceeds go to Riley Children's Foundation.

This event challenges participants to climb all 36 floors and 780 steps as an individual in the Single Climb, or as part of a 4-person team. There is also a Triple Step category where you can climb the tower three times.

Earlybird pricing ends on Tuesday, December 31st, and registrants 13+ will SAVE $5.00/person when registering. Prices go up on Wednesday, January 1st. Kids 12 and under receive special youth pricing.

Bop to the Top is for all ages and abilities, and allows participants to climb at your own pace. Participants receive amazing long-sleeve shirts and our faster competitors can win Age-group, Division and Overall awards.

