UNDER THE STREETLAMP is Coming to Parker Playhouse

UNDER THE STREETLAMP comes to Fort Lauderdale for one night only, Wednesday, April 1st, for a live performance at Parker Playhouse. Audiences are invited to experience an unforgettable evening where they will hear classic hits from the American radio songbook. Tickets are available online beginning Friday, January 31st at Ticketmaster.com or at The Parker Playhouse Box Office, 954-462-0222.

Inspired by the classic hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Everly Brothers, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, The Beach Boys, Bobby Darin and others, UNDER THE STREETLAMP reimagines the best music of the 50's, 60's, and 70's for today's audiences. With irresistible charm and rapport, UNDER THE STREETLAMP offers an evening of great music and hilarious behind-the-scenes tales with four critically acclaimed stars of stage and screen, Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell, and Shonn Wiley. This live concert celebration features an exceptional seven-piece band composed of world-class musicians, tight harmonies, and slick dance moves that takes audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars and martini shakers.

UNDER THE STREETLAMP was founded in 2009 by leading cast members from the Tony-Award® winning sensation Jersey Boys. Since their origination, the group has performed in multiple televised PBS specials with coverage across the US and Canada. UNDER THE STREETLAMP has taken their remarkable show to venues in 105 cities across 48 states and 6 countries. During their impressive time on the road, UNDER THE STREETLAMP has partnered with some of the world's most prestigious symphony orchestras including The Cleveland Pops Orchestra, The Nashville Symphony, The Detroit Symphony, The Desert Symphony in Palm Desert and many more.

Current company members of UNDER THE STREETLAMP include Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell, and Shonn Wiley. Each performer carries with him an impressive list of credits. Between them, they have appeared on Broadway, in feature films and on television - including special appearances during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, on "The Tonight Show," "The Primetime Emmy Awards," "The Tony Awards, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and in hit musicals including The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Good Vibrations and Billy Elliott.

For additional tour dates and information, visit www.underthestreetlamp.com. UNDER THE STREETLAMP music is available on most streaming services. CDs, DVDs, and merchandise can be purchased HERE. A brand new album, titled "UNDER THE STREETLAMP The Hits: LIVE," is now available.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You