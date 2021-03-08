The Wick Theatre's Supper Club Series Welcomes Jazz Great Nicole Henry

The Wick Theatre's Supper Club Series has become one of the hottest tickets in South Florida. The lavish events feature stellar performances by world-renowned artists and sumptuous 3-course gourmet dinners.

The next mega-star to grace the series is Nicole Henry, who has established herself as one of the jazz world's most acclaimed performers, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and powerful emotional resonance.

She will be performing at The Wick on March 11, 12 and 13. Tickets for the dinner and show are $100, reserve your seat by calling the box office at 561-995-2333 or learn more at www.thewick.org.

Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, Essence and more, Ms. Henry tells real stories through unparalleled interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals. She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Miami.

During this performance Nicole will conjure up visions of Billie Holiday, Lena Horne and Etta James. She will be accompanied by Mike Renzi on piano, Paul Shewchuck on bass and Frank Derrick on drums.

Be sure to visit, www.thewick.org to learn about all the upcoming Supper Clubs including shows starring Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye and Clint Holmes.