See What's Coming to Bailey Hall in January

Bailey Hall has released its January schedule.

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET



January 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Human voices from remote corners of the globe convene on the dance stage as Alonzo collection King LINES Ballet explores the power of lost languages. Over half the world's nearly 7,000 languages are at risk of vanishing by the end of the century. Poet and activist Bob Holman is a leading advocate of linguistic preservation and revitalization in indigenous communities. His recorded of native peoples' poetry and song informs the soundscape of this evening-length ballet choreographed by Alonzo King.

MONTY ALEXANDER TRIO



January 18, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Back by popular demand, the jazz master from New York by way of Kingston, Jamaica, Monty Alexander, returns with his empathetic, hand-in-glove trio. Monty's playing has always retained a strong Caribbean influence, but with a significant bebop flavor and a bright swinging feeling. Influenced predominantly by Nat Cole, Frank Sinatra, Oscar Peterson, and Wynton Kelly, His roots are evident in all of his playing, both on piano and the related melodica, a keyboarded wind instrument.

ITAMAR ZORMAN, VIOLIN AND CATHERINE LAN, PIANO



January 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm

A star in the making, winner of numerous competitions and one of today's most highly sought musicians, Israeli violinist Itamar Zorman will share with us a sparkling afternoon of music for violin and piano by Bach, Schubert and Ravel, in collaboration with local star pianist Catherine Lan.

FREE OPENING RECEPTION - BLACK HISTORY MONTH ART EXHIBIT



February 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Reception of the Art Exhibit. Includes Free Parking, Live music, meet the artists, cocktails and drinks. Open to the public.

NESTOR TORRES GROUP



February 15, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, dynamic flautist Néstor Torres resided in Miami for many years and currently lives in California. Néstor has retained his Caribbean roots, while exploring jazz in its many forms with intriguing fusions with other genres. While his early inspirations were Dave Brubeck, Tito Puente and Cal Tjader, his early heroes were the classical flute icons Jean Pierre Rampal and his "man with the golden flute" (literally) successor, James Galway. Beyond them, his influences include Cuban legend Richard Egües, and jazz greats Herbie Mann and Hubert Laws.

VLADIMIR VIARDO, Piano



February 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm

Legendary pianist and teacher Vladimir Viardo has been one of the most celebrated and respected voices in the classical world since winning the prestigious Van Cliburn Piano Competition in 1973. He will celebrate his 70th birthday in 2020, so join us for the celebration of his great legacy.





