RING OF FIRE At Actors' Playhouse Extended Through December

With tickets selling out fast for Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre is proud to announce that the run will now be extended through December 22, 2019.

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. Performed by five incredible actor/singer/musicians who play 20 different instruments, Ring of Fire features the songs "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," the title tune, and more than two dozen other Cash hits. This portrait of The Man in Black is a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend that is packed with musical moments that will both move and exhilarate.

Directed and Musically Directed by Ben Hope (Once, original member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway company and star of the 2018 production at Actors' Playhouse), Ring of Fire features his company of Broadway and National Tour performers including Scott Moreau (Million Dollar Quartet, 1st National Tour), Katie Barton (Million Dollar Quartet, National Tour), Eric Scott Anthony (Ring of Fire, Broadway and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, National Tour), Marcy McGuigan (42nd Street, National Tour) and Spiff Wiegand (War Horse, National Tour).

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade and adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr., the creative team for Ring of Fire includes Set Design by Jodi Dellaventura and Ben Hope, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell, Costume Design by Katie Barton and Debbie Barton and Set Dressing/Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The show opened on Friday, November 1, 2019 and will now play through December 22, 2019. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. through December 8, 2019; and Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. through December 22, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You