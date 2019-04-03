Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents Two New Exhibitions

Join us for two exciting new exhibitions at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Good Luck with the Sun and Botanica Animalia. Explore these dramatic works and meet the artists at our free reception on April 12, 7-9 pm. Both exhibitions run until July 5, 2019. For more details www.ccpompano.org.

Good Luck with the Sun showcases the photography of internationally renowned artist Krista Steinke as she explores how the natural world impacts our lives in ways both obvious and mysterious. Using pinhole cameras, homemade filters, and other experimental techniques, she draws meaning from her materials and process, often working at the intersection of abstraction and photographic recording.

Referencing varied sources such as art and photographic history, scientific areas of study, current events, and personal experience, her work sets out to reflect on the universalities that shape the human condition while also calling attention to critical issues surrounding the environment.

Botanica Animalia by Catalina Villegas is an exhibition of lively illustrations of the natural world. Featuring buoyant images in black and white, which transition into colorful flora and fauna, her work is a vibrant homage to the living things all around us.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

Photo Credit: Catalina Villegas





