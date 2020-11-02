NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Receives $1.6 Million Gift From the Jerry Taylor & Nancy Bryant Foundation

The impact of this gift to the Museum will be magnified thanks to Nova Southeastern University’s newly established endowment challenge.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has received a $1.6 million gift from The Jerry Taylor & Nancy Bryant Foundation to endow an art curator position and provide funds for the Museum's youth education programs. The impact of this gift to the Museum will be magnified thanks to Nova Southeastern University's newly established endowment challenge that matches interest on all new endowments up to 5% through 2025. (NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is a division of Nova Southeastern University.) The Museum has initiated a nationwide search to fill the curatorial role.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Nancy Bryant and Jerry Taylor for this outstanding gift, especially during these challenging times, and in recognition of their support the position will be named the Bryant-Taylor Curator," states Francie Bishop Good, chair of the Museum's Board of Governors.

"We are deeply appreciative of Nancy and Jerry's major gift to NSU Art Museum. Once again, they have led the way in support of the Museum by being the first to contribute to the Museum's new endowment challenge," said Dr. George L. Hanbury II, president of Nova Southeastern University.

"Nancy and Jerry have repeatedly demonstrated their strategic support of the Museum, and in 2015, they provided the initial funding to launch our Museum on the Move program, which has provided thousands of Broward County School students with free field trips to tour the Museum's exhibitions," states Bonnie Clearwater, the Museum's director and chief curator. "This new strategic gift once again demonstrates the couple's foresight and it will help make it possible for the Museum to continue organizing compelling exhibitions, build an exceptional art collection and provide high caliber educational programming."

Nancy Bryant stated, "Beginning with the Museum on the Move program that we helped fund, the Museum has opened its doors to school children in a meaningful new way; it started a trajectory that perfectly fits our foundation's mission. Our new grant supports an additional curator to ensure that the Museum plays a significant role in increasing Broward County students' academic performance and also allows the Museum to focus on its future exhibitions and offerings for art lovers at all levels. We encourage more donors to join us and help the Museum open its doors wider."

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is located at One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL. For additional information, please visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500. Stay connected with NSU Art Museum on social media @nsuartmuseum.

Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You