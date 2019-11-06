NSU Art Museum Annual Goodman Lecture Features Legendary Female Surrealist Leonora Carrington

Teresa Arcq, a noted art historian and curator of the work of women Surrealists and Mexican modernism, will deliver NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's Annual Stanley and Pearl Goodman Lecture on Latin American Art on Thursday, November 21 at 6 PM. Her talk, titled Leonora Carrington in Mexico: The Mirror of the Marvelous, will examine the influence of Mexico on the work of the legendary Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington (1917 - 2011), an enigmatic figure whose paintings feature evocative dreamlike imagery and symbolism.

The lecture will be held in NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's Horvitz Auditorium. (One East Las Olas Blvd.) Admission is $10 for non-members and free for Museum members. For tickets, visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-262-0221.

The lecture is a corollary event to the exhibition I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America, which is on view from November 17, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Teresa Arcq was Chief Curator of the Museum of Modern Art in Mexico and Director of an International Art Investment Fund. As an independent curator, she has created and produced exhibitions in Mexico and abroad, such as In Wonderland: The Adventures of Women Surrealists in Mexico and the United States, an international project presented at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), The National Museum of Fine Arts in Quebec and The Modern Art Museum in Mexico. She is a frequent lecturer at museums, institutions and universities worldwide.

The November 21 lecture is presented in association with the Jewish Federation of Broward. For additional information, visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500.





