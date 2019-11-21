MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY Serves Up Laughter At The Michael-Ann Russell JCC

Brad Zimmerman will bring his hit New York Comedy back to South Florida this season in his highly praised autobiographical comedy, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy. Zimmerman's hilarious and poignant story is universal in its message: The journey to follow one's dream... and the parents who SUFFER through it! The show will run from December 19th through January 12th in the Alan and Diane Lieberman Theater at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC in Aventura.

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy is the story of Zimmerman's struggle to fulfill his dream and 'make it' as a comedic actor in New York. One-part standup, one-part theatrical, and all parts uproarious My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played.

"My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy is now in its sixth year of a national tour," Zimmerman says. "We've been all over the country - in cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, LA, Minneapolis, and Toronto. It doesn't matter where the show plays - audiences all seem to find my story authentic and real... and funny! There is new material and old material and the positive audience response allows and enables me to keep it as fresh as the day I wrote it.

"So many fan letters and marriage proposals over the years," he continues with a grin. "It's amazing that I'm still very much single. But my mom in Boca is as proud as she could be of me and the show, and of course every time I visit, I get another 15 minutes of material!

Zimmerman's mother has finally adapted to her 'actor-waiter' son's career choice and financial situation: "If all goes well, I think Brad is going to buy a bookcase," she boasts to her friends.

Brad Zimmerman has paid his dues. He spent 29 years "temporarily" waiting tables in New York, all the while chasing a career in acting and comedy. In My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy, he delves into the trials and tribulations of waiting on tables - particularly for someone not exactly invested in that career, and with little tolerance for persnickety diners. And he tells stories about his pursuit of his passion, along with tales about his childhood, his family, and his misbegotten love life with warmth, wit, self-deprecating humor, and wicked charm, combining his years of training as an actor with his innate comedic talent.

Zimmerman's perseverance and hard work eventually did pay off, and he went on to act - he had a small part in "The Sopranos" playing Johnny Sack's lawyer - and to become the opening act for a number of well-known entertainers, including George Carlin, Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Julio Iglesias, and Joan Rivers who said "I've had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, and Brad Zimmerman."

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy will run from December 19 to January 12 in the Alan and Diane Lieberman Theater at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC in Miami. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at MySonTheWaiter.com or by phone at 1-855-448-7469. For group rates (12 +) call 1-888-264-1788. Tickets for My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy range from $45 - $70.

For more information about My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy please visit http://mysonthewaiter.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories