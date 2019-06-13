MNM Theatre Company Announces The Cast Of MAN OF LA MANCHA

MNM Theatre Company is pleased to announce that casting has been completed for their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Man of La Mancha, which will run from September 13 - September 29 in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this cast, and this crew," MNM's Executive Producer/Artistic Director Marcie Gorman said recently. "We at MNM are committed to hiring locally - there is such a depth of talent and ability in South Florida - and our La Mancha actors, musicians, and entire creative team are proof of that."

Bruce Linser, winner of the 2018 Carbonell Award for Best Direction of a Musical for his work on Woody Guthrie's American Song, will direct Man of La Mancha:

"As an actor myself, I love working with actors during the audition and rehearsal process," Linser says. "They're so hungry to get inside these characters and this story, and it's exciting to help them personalize their work, and to watch them come alive within it. I always look for an essence of the character within the actor at auditions, and I think this is going to be a particularly powerful retelling of this beautiful story with this particular cast of actors."

Linser has cast Michael McKenzie* as Don Quixote, 2018 Carbonell Award-winner Anna Lise Jensen* as Aldonza, and Mark Kirschenbaum* as Sancho. (Brief biographies can be found below) Other cast members include Matthew Korinko, Johnbarry Green, Gaby Tortoledo, Ellie Pattison, Rebecca Diaz, Joey Swift, Manny Zaldivar, Jonathan Eisele, Frank Francisco, Joshua Graham, Milton Mendez, Shanna Woods, Rio Peterson, and Ben Prayz.

Paul Reekie will serve as Man of La Mancha's Musical Director, and Christine Kellogg will choreograph the production.

Man of La Mancha will run from September 13 - September 29. The production will take place in the Raymond Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Rinker Playhouse. Tickets are $65 and will be on sale on June 21st. For tickets and information call 561-832-7469; online: www.kravis.org or mnmtheatre.org. For group rates and sales call 561-651-4438.

MNM Theatre Company attained not-for-profit 501(c)(3) status in 2018. They are an award- winning theatre company based in the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Donations can be sent to MNM Theatre Company, 318 S. Lake Drive, Lantana, FL 3362. For more information, please visit mnmtheatre.org.

*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories