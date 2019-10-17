London Called And The Coral Gables Community Foundation Answered

The Coral Gables Community Foundation and its distinguished honorees were celebrated with the pomp and circumstance of a coronation ceremony at this year's Biltmore Ball to benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation. In the spirit of this year's theme, London Calling, "Windsor Wonderland", 400 of Miami's philanthropic, social, civic and business influencers donned tiaras and sported tails in a nod to ancient and ruling monarchs. The Biltmore Hotel served as the quintessential backdrop to an evening of enchantment and unparalleled elegance as patrons were transported to London while celebrating the Foundation's accomplishments over the last 28 years.

Several influential leaders of Coral Gables were honored: Jim & Susan Carr for the Philanthropy Award, Gene & Frances Sevilla-Sacasa for the Arts & Culture Award presented by Trish & Dan Bell, Earl & Christy Powell for the Jerry Santeiro Community Award, Dr. Paul George for the Education Award, Andre Dawson for the Sports & Wellness Award presented by Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables for the Landmark Award presented by The Biltmore.

Co-chaired once again by Sissy DeMaria-Koehne and Lauren Harrison, the black-tie fundraiser is a time-honored tradition for the City Beautiful which benefits the pivotal outreach efforts of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. The Foundation prides itself most recently on bringing Umbrella Sky to Giralda Plaza last summer and on providing college scholarships to economically disadvantaged students from Gables High School each year. The Foundation has long served as the philanthropic conduit within the City, connecting individuals and corporations seeking to positively impact its citizens and the community's overall growth.

Guests embarked on a culinary journey to Great Britain with a lavish meal fit for kings and queens prepared by award-winning Biltmore chefs and danced the night away to tunes from the Beatlemaniax.

"It's a tremendous point of pride to unveil the latest edition of our gala -- most especially in tandem with the Biltmore Hotel," said Mary Snow, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. "Our gala pays special tribute to Coral Gables, serving as a celebration of our City's distinctive heritage and worldly roots."

This year's Sponsors included: Platinum Sponsors Trish & Dan Bell, Jim & Susan Carr and Baptist Health and Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute; Host The Biltmore Hotel; Gold Sponsors Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing and Bacardi; Silver Sponsors Gene and Frances Sevilla-Sacasa and the Powell Family Foundation; Live Entertainment Sponsor Williamson Automotive; Valet Sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables; Gem Sponsors Belmont Village Senior Living, MG Developer and Coastal Construction; Fashion Sponsor Neiman Marcus Coral Gables; Media Sponsors Miami Herald, South Florida Luxury Guide; Windsor Sponsors: Lowell International Realty, The Coral Gables Magazine and Villa Valencia; Video Sponsor Daniel Varela; Underwriter Trivest and In-Kind Sponsors British Consulate-General Miami, British American Business Council Miami, Pantry Liquors and Stone & Equipment. For more information, contact Mary Snow, 305.446.9670, mary@gablesfoundation.org, or visit www.gablesfoundation.org.





