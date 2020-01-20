Live at Lynn Theatre Series at Lynn University Will Present Two Shows This February

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series offers two sensational shows in February.

Feb. 15-16

Reza: Edge of Illusion

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

One of today's most sought-after illusionists, Reza has astounded 30 million viewers in 31 countries on television and in live venues with grand-scale productions that connect directly with audiences.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

Feb. 29-March 1

Music of the Knights

Celebrating Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Four brilliant singers backed by a 12-piece orchestra commemorate iconic masterpieces from three of Britain's best and most honored songwriters, including "Memory," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Yesterday."

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

Coming soon:

March 14-15

Gigi

April 4-5

Bollywood Boulevard

First Nighters opening night cabaret receptions

starring legendary singer/pianist Michael Laird

Join Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performances. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit

give.lynn.edu/support-artsculture or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.

How to purchase tickets:

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You