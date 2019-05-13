Kevin Black Presents AN EVENING WITH MIMI J At The Township Center For The Performing Arts

Kevin Black, one of South Florida's best-known producer/director/choreographers, is once again collaborating with award-winning vocalist Mimi J to create a concert program that will appeal to audiences of all ages. The two have worked together several times developing shows that achieved great success - most notably On the Radio: Sounds of the 70s, which debuted at Stage Door Theatre in 2014, and eventually morphed into I Will Survive. That show went on to play several other area venues.

An Evening with Mimi J will debut on Tuesday, June 25th at 8 pm at The Township Center for the Performing Arts.

"This will be a 'one time only' concert - at least for now," Black said recently. "We're still in the tweaking stages, but we really wanted to see how audiences respond to our program, and we decided the best way to do that was to... yes... perform for a live audience! So... we're only charging $10 per ticket!

"We've divided the program into two sections - On the Radio - A 70s Celebration and Color My Soul, and devised playlists appropriate for each title," Black continued. And we've hired some of South Florida's very best musicians for the evening."

Just a few of the songs Mimi will perform during the Color my Soul portion of the program are Tina Turner's "River Deep", Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman", Gladys Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia", and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk". Color My Soul will also feature a tribute to Aretha Franklin. On the Radio numbers will include an ABBA medley, Queen's "We Will Rock You", Joan Jett's "I Love Rock & Roll", Freda Payne's "Band of Gold", and a Donna Summer medley.

Caryl Fantel will serve as conductor/pianist for the evening; the band includes Wes Anthony on Sax, Doug Michels on trumpet, Greg Minnick on guitar, Rupert Ziawinski on bass, and Roy Fantel on drums."

Mimi J. was born and raised in Miami. She is a professional singer currently performing in the South Florida tri-county area and has been the recipient of numerous awards in vocal performance. She received her degrees in Musical Theater from the University of Central Florida Conservatory Theater in Orlando, where she attended on the Walt Disney Scholarship. Mimi has been a member of the gospel recording group, Revelation S.E.E.D. founded and led by Margaret Reynolds of KC and the Sunshine Band, and has sung background for a number of award-winning artists including Gloria Estefan, Bobby McFerrin, Betty Wright, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill of the R&B group New Edition, and Quan Howell of the gospel group Sounds of Blackness. Some of her regional theatre and Broadway National and International Tour credits include Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, Fame, Nunsense, and Rent. Mimi was the first woman to play Teen Angel in the classic 70's hit, Grease during the show's Pan-Asian tour. Mimi recently starred in WaistWatchers the Musical at Actor's Playhouse in Coral Gables.

Kevin Black is the owner and artistic director of Kevin Black Productions. His expertise, experience, and creativity in directing and choreography, as well as in set, costume, and lighting design have built him a solid reputation as one of the top 'go-to guys' in South Florida. Just a few of his directing credits include including La Cage Aux Folles, The Jazz Singer, Smokey Joe's Café, Funny Girl, Victor/Victoria, Cabaret, Dreamgirls, Spamalot, Tommy, and The Rocky Horror Show. Corporate clients of Kevin Black Productions include HP, Motorola, Muvico & Giorgio Armani; tours include original works - Cirque style shows, as well as musical theater productions. And for the past two years Kevin has been the producer/director of the Carbonell Awards, the South Florida equivalent of Broadway's Tony Awards.

Tickets for An Evening with Mimi J are $10 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Township Center for the Performing Arts at 954-970-0606.





