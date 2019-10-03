IN FLIGHT Mural Installed at Broward's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Broward Cultural Division's Public Art & Design Program announces the addition of "In Flight," a new 445-foot long outdoor mural by artist Peter Agardy at Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Located at the west end of the North Runway, this engaging public artwork depicts scenes from Florida's natural habitats juxtaposed with images of modern flight travel and patriotic symbols. It provides a welcoming and captivating vista for passengers on taxiing airplanes as well as for travelers driving on the west side of Perimeter Road. Installed on the airport's corrugated metal jet blast deflector, a safety device that redirects high-energy exhaust from airplanes away from the surrounding area, the mural is an excellent example of how public art can be employed to visually transform essential infrastructure.

"This amazing artwork will provide travelers with a unique FLL welcome," said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation. "Believed to be the first of its kind on an airport runway, 'In Flight' is a beautiful representation of Florida's nature connected with modern day air travel."

The mural begins with Florida's iconic sailfish surrounded by a small school of flying fish skipping on the water, which gives way to an egret in flight and leads to the city skyline. It concludes with boldly painted imagery of the American flag and bald eagle.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this airport enhancement project that enthusiastically supports both the arts and awareness of the environment," said Phil Dunlap, Director of Broward Cultural Division.

A fourth-generation Floridian, Peter Agardy is influenced by his natural surroundings. Growing up an avid fisherman and surfing the waters of Florida, Bahamas and other exotic locations, he gained a lifelong passion for nature and the sea. Coming from a family line of fishermen, artists and painters, he felt naturally driven to pursue and explore marine art. His experience of angling on the water and research on the sea inspires his work.

"'In Flight' is an iconic representation of the U.S., which viewers can see quickly as they pass before or after being in flight, leaving them with a quick sense of South Florida's natural beauty and patriotism," Agardy said.

This artwork was commissioned through the Cultural Division's Public Art & Design program. More than 60 public artworks can be found throughout the airport including artist-designed terrazzo floors, photographs, paintings and sound art. Broward Cultural Division is the County's local arts agency, which provides financial, technical and marketing assistance to artists and arts organizations. For more about the Cultural Division and its services, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or visit Broward.org/Arts.





