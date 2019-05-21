Entr'Acte Theatrix Presents MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT At Delray's Crest Theatre

Entr'Acte Theatrix will revisit one of the silliest places on earth when their encore production of Monty Python's Spamalot opens at the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The show will run from June 20th through the 30th. The award-winning musical is "lovingly ripped off" from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with a book by Python Eric Idle, and a score by Idle and John Du Prez. Like the film, Spamalot is a totally irreverent and typically Pythonesque parody of the Arthurian saga:

The legendary King Arthur, accompanied by his faithful servant, Patsy, travels through his kingdom, collecting members for his Knights of the Round Table. Some of his recruits include Sir Robin, a collector of plague victims, and Lance a 'large, handsome, and incredibly violent man', who agree to join him - Lance 'for the fighting', and Robin for 'the singing and dancing'. The Lady of the Lake (and her Laker Girls), Sir Bedevere, and Sir Dennis Galahad eventually join Arthur in his search for The Holy Grail. The show also features a bevy of beautiful girls (of course), not to mention 'cows, killer rabbits, and French people'. As The Sunday Times observed, Monty Python's Spamalot 'raises silliness to an art form'.

Entr'Acte Theatrix has assembled a talented cast to populate the surreal World of Python. The suitably kingly Troy Stanley will take on the role of Arthur, and Greg Halmos will play his faithful Patsy. Kalli Courakos will play The Lady of the Lake and Rosseroni Parris will don Sir Galahad's armor. Also cast are Christian Ortega as Brave Sir Robin, Dallas Erwin as Sir Lancelot, and Chris Cimorelli as Sir Bedevere. Other cast members include Ennalls Berl, Drew Brown, Briana Earhart, Savanna Marino, Nysia Matos, Andy Morejon, Sarah Rayburn, Hannah Rosenberg, Carlo Rufino-Sabusap, Ben Shaevitz, and Nicole Stav.

"We consider this production of Spamalot a celebration of our 10 years as Entr'acte Theatrix," the company's Founder/Producer Vicki Halmos says. We've captured a few of our original cast members from our 2013 production to reprise their roles.

"Spamalot did, and will again, allow our very talented cast to hone their comedic skills and to bring this tribute to the iconic Monty Python troupe," she continues. "In preparation, particularly with new cast members, we had a workshop before we began rehearsals to encourage these cast members to hone their comedy chops, and I think the audiences will be delighted in what we have created. In addition, we have a couple of Palm Beach Principle Players/Entr'acte Theatrix alums in various positions - including our director, JR Coley, and our Choreographer, Jamie Mattocks. Both of these talented thespians were cast members together in our production of Oklahoma many years ago when they were still in high school and college. That particular early production set the standard of excellence for us having since turned out two Tony winners, and gave that cast the chance to work with a world class choreographer from the NY dance world. Our standard of excellence continues in providing performance and production training opportunities for young actors on the brink of their careers, and also allowing them to remain in Palm Beach County to begin building their resumes."

Monty Python's Spamalot will run for 12 performances only, from June 20th to 30th, at the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The theatre is located at 51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, 33444. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at https://oldschoolsquare.org/ or by calling 561-243-7922. Tickets are $35 - $45; $25 for groups of 10 or more. $15 Student Rush tickets will be available ½ hour before curtain only, with valid ID.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You