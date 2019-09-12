David Goldyn's Delightful Comedy DADDY ISSUES Comes To The Theatre At CSL

The Off Broadway hit Daddy Issues, written and directed by David Goldyn, is returning to South Florida after a short but successful stint at Boca Raton's Willow Theatre last March. The production will run from October 18th through November 3rd at the Theatre at CSL (Center for Spiritual Living) in Oakland Park.

How far will a gay guy go to please his parents? Daddy Issues centers on Donald Moscowitz, (Elijah Pearson) an openly gay actor living in New York City in 1982. His overbearing Jewish parents (Elli Murray and David Goldyn) know he's gay but that doesn't stop them from demanding a grandchild. When Donald learns that Grandma Moscowitz (Vicki Klein) will double his inheritance if he produces a grandchild, he enlists the help of the ten-year old kid from downstairs (Michael Salvanto) to play his son from an experimental tryst he had in college. His two best friends Henrietta (Kayla Fainer) and Levi (Jesus Reyna), a drag star from the village, fight over who will play the birth mother, Mary Ellen McQuire (Erin Pittleman). When Mom and Dad show up what could go wrong?

Daddy Issues was nominated for Best Off Broadway Play by Broadway World in 2017. In New York it was hailed as "hilarious and heartfelt" (Michael Musto) and the Huffington Post proclaimed it "a frothy whipped dessert of a show." Seth Kubersky at The Orlando Weekly called the Florida premiere of Daddy Issues in 2018, "the rare snappy play that would go over equally well in a gay nightclub as well as a Miami retirement home." The Weekly went on to say that "if it were a sit-com on NBC's Thursday's lineup, it might run for six seasons." Prophetically, the play has already received sit-com interest in Los Angeles.

Playwright David Goldyn, who will also be directing the production, has helmed the show five times previously, including the Off-Broadway version, but this is the first time he will appear on stage. Goldyn ran Fort Lauderdale's Rising Action Theatre for seven years. He left the company (to pursue a writing career) in the capable hands of Andy Rogow, who reinvented it as Island City Stage. Since leaving Rising Action Theatre, David has written two full length plays - Daddy Issues and The Manufacturers Daughter and the upcoming film "Black Jack at the Moulin Rouge" (http://blackjackatthemoulinrouge.com/). David also served as an Associate Producer on Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas.

Daddy Issues will run from October 18th through November 3rd at the Theatre at CSL (Center for Spiritual Living) in Oakland Park. The theatre is located at 4849 N Dixie Highway in Oakland Park (33334) Tickets are on sale now, and are available by phone at 800-595-4849 and online at www.daddyissuestheplay.com/. Ticket prices range from $35 - $60.





