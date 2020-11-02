Broward Performing Arts Foundation Holds 2020 Annual Reception

More than 1,000 attendees tuned in online for the event.

More than 1,000 attendees tuned in online to the Broward Performing Arts Foundation's virtual 2020 Annual Reception sponsored by Bank of America. They were treated to captivating musical performances featuring Broadway stars singing songs from the shows in the next Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season.

Guests had an opportunity to see something that has been missing from the Broward Center stages during the pandemic - performances from Broadway shows. The event also launched the Center's Road to Recovery Campaign, inviting those attending to help ensure that "the show will go on."

To open the evening's program, Foundation board vice chair Senator George LeMieux welcomed guests and highlighted the Broward Center's legacy. "The Broward Center has always been a meaningful place where people gather to see the arts and enjoy our community," said LeMieux. "Although this has been a very difficult time, that still holds true today and we know we will get through it with the help of the community."

The star-studded list of Broadway performers and their songs included Amber Iman ("Satisfied" from Hamilton), Nick Spangler ("Whaddya Do" from Tootsie), Ellyn Marie Marsh ("Rodeo Drive" from Pretty Woman), Adam Kantor ("Answer Me" from The Band's Visit), Josh Lamon ("Barry Is Going to Prom" from The Prom), Liz Callaway ("Memory" from Cats) and Eden Espinosa ("One Song Glory" from Rent).

Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley updated guests on the pandemic's impact and what has been happening at Broward Center while the theater is dark. "This time has been devastating for the performing arts. Although we can't gather in person, our staff has been finding new and innovative ways to continue our mission of providing the arts to the community. I am inspired each day by the hard work of our staff and partners, and I know with your support during our Road to Recovery we will be ready to welcome you safely back into our theaters when the time is right."

After recognizing Bank of America for its support of the evening as well as its unflagging philanthropy in the community, Foundation President Lisa Kitei urged guests to join the Broward Center's recovery campaign. "There has never been a time where your support is more important than it is right now," she said. "Funds raised through the Road to Recovery campaign will help us sustain operations as we prepare for the day when our doors reopen, the curtain rises and the lights return to the Broward Center stages."

The community can also support the Broward Center by becoming members or renewing memberships, becoming sponsors or renewing sponsorships and purchasing tickets to Broward Center virtual events.

Since the pandemic, the Broward Center has been presenting virtual concerts and shows featuring Broadway luminaries, comedians, family theater and today's top entertainers and will begin offering some live performances on the campus with social distancing. In addition, Broward Center@Home provides free online performing arts classes and content for all ages. The fall season is filled with singing, acting, improv and dance classes that offer a fun, exciting and engaging experience that can be enjoyed from the comforts of home.

For more than 30 years, the Broward Performing Arts Foundation has been instrumental in providing support for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Foundation was established in 1985 to deliver the required private funding to build the Center and create an endowment to sustain its operations. Over the years, the Foundation has successfully raised funds to support the Broward Center's innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives, community engagement activities and capital projects. The Foundation recently completed a $30 million capital campaign to renovate and restore the iconic Parker Playhouse. Prior to this, it raised $60 million to complete the Encore! capital campaign to renovate, renew and revitalize the Broward Center.

For more information about the Broward Performing Arts Foundation, call 954-468-3284 or email Foundation@BrowardCenter.org.

