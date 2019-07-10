JAY AND HIS SUPER FAN BAND to Give Benefit Concert Supporting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Band Programs

LCA Entertainment presents Jay and his Super Fan Band at the Township Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

Lead singer Jason Frybergh (Jay) has tens of thousands of views on YouTube for his covers of Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and more. He and his Super Fan Band have frequently performed in arenas, theaters and on cruise ships throughout South Florida and abroad.

All proceeds will be donated to the Alex Schacter and Gina Montalto Eagle Regiment Band Scholarship Fund in support of participant scholarships and the continued growth of the band programs at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including the Eagle Regiment Marching Band.

Alex Schacter and Gina Montalto were proud members of the Eagle Regiment, with Alex playing trombone and Gina on color guard. Both students lost their lives in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on February 14, 2018.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling the Township Center box office at (954) 970-0606 or by emailing mepabenefit@gmail.com. The Township Center for the Performing Arts is located at 2452 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. For more information about Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's band programs, please visit www.stonemandouglasband.com.





