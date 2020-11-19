Arts Garage To Host Give-a-Thon For The Arts On Giving Tuesday

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today invited friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming to the nonprofit organization's first online telethon. The entertainment-packed event dubbed Give-a-Thon will be carried live on Facebook from 2 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday, December 1-also known as Giving Tuesday.

"Our goal is to encourage our patrons and the community to donate to our cause by really telling the story of Arts Garage and how we impact the community and local emerging artists," said Waldo. "The theme of our Give-a-Thon is Give Your Heart to Save the Arts."

The Facebook Give-A-Thon (Link: https://bit.ly/AGTELETHON) will feature a diverse array of live performances (music, poetry, comedy, theatre), live painting, and speakers, including Arts Garage staff, Guild members, and Board members including Chuck Halberg, Dick Lowenthal, and Ronnie Dunayer.

Among the talented performers who are volunteering to participate are local favorites singer/songwriter JD Danner, whose style has been described as Joan Jett meets Johnny Cash; jazz and funk guitarist/composer/vocalist Julius Sanna, an African music ambassador to the United States; soul musician and multi-instrumentalist Matt Brown from West Palm Beach; and singer/songwriter/guitarist/author Mark Telesca, who has a new acoustic CD titled Higher Vibrations.

"Arts Garage is so excited to do a throwback to the Telethon days of fundraising with our Give-A-Thon on December 1," added Waldo. "Midway through our 2020 Annual Campaign, we will showcase the amazing artists that bring our community so much joy. Viewers can watch all day as the Arts Garage Team shares their creativity, passion and love for the Arts and for South Florida."

The fundraising goal for the Facebook Give-a-Thon is $25,000, which will be used to support emerging artists programs, Grassroots Gallery, concerts featuring award-winning musicians and international bands, community programming and outreach, volunteer and internship programs, and more.

Everyone wishing to donate to Arts Garage on this this effort can do so directly through the official GoFundMe link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-your-heart-to-save-the-arts?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

