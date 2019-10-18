ArtServe Receives $15,000 Arts Alive Grant From PNC Foundation For 'Changing Landscapes' Art Exhibition

"Once the Protector"

ArtServe, South Florida's historic arts incubator and innovative creative laboratory, which supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of building stronger and more vibrant communities through engagement in the arts, was awarded a $15,000 grant from the PNC Foundation through PNC Arts Alive.

The grant will help fund the educational component of ArtServe's "Changing Landscapes" exhibition, which runs from April to June 2020. The multi-disciplinary exhibition highlights the importance of environmental protection and preservation with a focus on the ever-fragile Everglades ecosystem. Approximately 1,000 third-grade students from Broward County Title I public schools will experience the exhibition and learn about environmental stewardship during field trips across the region.

"Through PNC's Arts Alive, the Foundation is able to challenge local arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking to expand visual arts, audience participation and community engagement," said Cressman Bronson, PNC regional president for southeast Florida, speaking on behalf of the Foundation. "As a 2019 PNC Arts Alive award recipient, ArtServe's 'Changing Landscapes' exhibit creatively illustrates how the arts have helped to define, enrich and promote the ever important topic of the environment and the impacts it has on the climate, eco-system and the economic development of our state."

In southeast Florida, PNC Arts Alive has pledged more than $1 million to area organizations since 2016.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the PNC Foundation," said Craig W. Johnson, executive director of ArtServe. "With their support of 'Changing Landscapes,' we're able to inspire awareness of issues affecting the environment and engage and educate young people about environmental advocacy through the arts. This is the core of ArtServe's position as a creative laboratory - leveraging art as a tool to fundamentally improve the current and future state of our community."

In addition to students, residents and tourists are also invited to experience "Changing Landscapes." Utilizing 10,000 square feet of gallery space and a 200-seat auditorium, the exhibition features installations by environmental artists and EcoArt organizations including Cheryl Maeder, 1,000 Mermaids and Before It's Too Late. The result is an immersive environmental intervention through visual arts, film, dance, poetry and music.

"With the educational component of 'Changing Landscapes' fully funded by the PNC Arts Alive grant, we are actively seeking additional partners to help us bring the totality of this groundbreaking exhibition to life. This includes experiential art elements such as performances, hands-on art activities and much more," added Johnson.





