AUDITION NOTICE: GREASE/GUYS AND DOLLS at MNM Theatre Company

Non-Equity

AUDITION DATES

Monday, June 14, 2021

10 am - 6 pm

Call backs if needed - Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021

SHOWS

Grease

Rehearsals to begin December 21,2021

Grease will run from January 14 - January 30, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

Guys and Dolls

Rehearsals to begin March 8, 2022

Guys and Dolls will run from April 1 - 17, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

Rehearsals for both productions will take place at the MNM Theatre Company Studio

100 NW 11th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

APPOINTMENTS

To schedule an audition appointment, please email enews@mnmtheatre.org. You must schedule an appointment in order to audition - no walk ins will be considered.

Please let us know what time you would like to audition (within the framework of one hour) in your email so we can schedule you accordingly.