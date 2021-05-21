AUDITION NOTICE: GREASE/GUYS AND DOLLS at MNM Theatre Company
Auditions for both shows to be held on June 14th, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida
Non-Equity
AUDITION DATES
Monday, June 14, 2021
10 am - 6 pm
Call backs if needed - Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021
SHOWS
Grease
Rehearsals to begin December 21,2021
Grease will run from January 14 - January 30, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311
Guys and Dolls
Rehearsals to begin March 8, 2022
Guys and Dolls will run from April 1 - 17, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311
Rehearsals for both productions will take place at the MNM Theatre Company Studio
100 NW 11th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432
APPOINTMENTS
To schedule an audition appointment, please email enews@mnmtheatre.org. You must schedule an appointment in order to audition - no walk ins will be considered.
Please let us know what time you would like to audition (within the framework of one hour) in your email so we can schedule you accordingly.