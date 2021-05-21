Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUDITION NOTICE: GREASE/GUYS AND DOLLS at MNM Theatre Company

Auditions for both shows to be held on June 14th, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida

May. 21, 2021  

AUDITION NOTICE: GREASE/GUYS AND DOLLS at MNM Theatre Company

Non-Equity

AUDITION DATES

Monday, June 14, 2021
10 am - 6 pm
Call backs if needed - Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021

SHOWS
Grease
Rehearsals to begin December 21,2021
Grease will run from January 14 - January 30, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

Guys and Dolls
Rehearsals to begin March 8, 2022
Guys and Dolls will run from April 1 - 17, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

Rehearsals for both productions will take place at the MNM Theatre Company Studio
100 NW 11th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

APPOINTMENTS
To schedule an audition appointment, please email enews@mnmtheatre.org. You must schedule an appointment in order to audition - no walk ins will be considered.
Please let us know what time you would like to audition (within the framework of one hour) in your email so we can schedule you accordingly.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Fort Lauderdale Stories
Moksha Indian Brasseries Second “Dine & Give” Charity Night To Benefit Slo Photo

Moksha Indian Brasserie's Second “Dine & Give” Charity Night To Benefit Slow Burn Theatre Company

Island City Stage Presents BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS By Drew Droege Photo

Island City Stage Presents BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS By Drew Droege

THE CARTER PROJECT to be On View at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale May Through January Photo

THE CARTER PROJECT to be On View at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale May Through January

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Announces New Brand Identity Photo

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Announces New Brand Identity


From This Author Carol Kassie