WEST SIDE STORY Premieres At Savoy Theatre September 1st

The musical is produced in collaboration with the Savoy Theatre and Sublime Music Agency.

Aug. 12, 2021  
Strong emotions, amazing dance scenes, some of the most beautiful melodies in the world with a big orchestra and top soloists

Savoy's new interpretation of the West Side Story brings international star soloists and top Finnish performers to the stage, such as Maria Ylipää, Diandra and Chike Ohanwe, who was the Jussi Award winner in October 2020.a??

Tuomas Parkkinen's direction and Ima Iduozee's choreography bring the musical back to its roots, to the era of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.a??a??

West Side Story deals with the uniqueness of love and the absurdity of hate. It asks if there is hope for us to live in a better world one day. The most famous songs in the musical are Maria,a??America,a??Tonighta??anda??Somewhere.a??

DIRECTOR: Tuomas Parkkinen
CHOREOGRAPHER: Ima Iduozee
CONDUCTOR: Jonas Rannila
SCENOGRAPHER: Jani Uljas
COSTUMES: Erika Turunen
Vantaan Viihdeorkesteri

CAST (i.a.): Maria: Holly Sedillos (USA), Tony: Christian Mark Gibbs (USA), Chino: Roderick Kabanga, Anita: Maria Ylipää, Bernardo: Chike Ohanwe,Riff: Christopher Faison (USA), A Girl: Diandra Flores, Action: Tonoccus McClain (USA), Schrank: Carlos Orjuela, A-Rab: Joel Forsström, Baby John: Niklas Rauten, Big Deal: Alen Nsambu, Diesel: Ike Ikegwuonu, Anybodys: Kasper Korpela, Consuelo: Zoltan Darago (Unkari), Francisca: Sarah Verdier (Ruotsi), Glad Hand: Jani Toivola, Rosalia: Nathalia Hyvärinen Kanerva sekä ensemble Leo Ikhilor, Akim Bakhtanoui, Iiris Puustinen, Selma Kauppinen, Josefiina Kotajärvi,Samuli Emery, Yasmin Janatuinen ja Atiti Iduozee

WEST SIDE STORY

Composition by Leonard Bernstein
Text by Arthur Laurents
Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Premiere on Broadway in 1957

Performed in English, subtitles in Finnish
Recommended age limit of 7 years (contains violence)a??a??


