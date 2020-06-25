Finland-Based Performer Anastasia Trizna Gives Virtual Tours of Alexander Theater

Anastasia Trizna, a Finland-based performer, has been giving virtual tours of The Alexander Theater in character in Amalie Goes Online.

According to her site, the virtual project is "a new online performance that allows viewers to visit the Alexander Theater without leaving home. The performance is based on the history and stories of the theater, which is already told by Countess Amalie Adlerberg, who is already familiar to many theater lovers."

Watch some of her videos below and visit her site HERE.


