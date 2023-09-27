EINO LEINO'S WANDERINGS - MORE AND LESS AS MUSE Comes to Tampere

Performances run through 4 October.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

EINO LEINO'S WANDERINGS - MORE AND LESS AS MUSE Comes to Tampere

EINO LEINO'S EKSÄT - more and less as muse, written and performed by Helsinki actress Pinja Hahtola, is a hilariously funny and insightful monologue play. As the name suggests, the performance marches onto the stage with a whole group of Eino Leino's chosen ones.

The performance has charmed viewers and critics all over Finland and has been awarded the best performance in the National Monologue Competition in Oulu 2019.

"I enjoyed every word, gesture and moment. There was no end of applause, everyone understood that they had seen something uniquely wonderful."
– Matti Kuusela, Aamulehti 7 August 2019

The poet who rose to the status of national poet and is perhaps Finland's most loved poet was known for his bohemian and humid lifestyle as well as his numerous crushes in addition to his rhymes. Of these, L. Onerva and Aino Kallas are undoubtedly the most famous muses, but the show also includes a whole host of married wives and many other familiar names, such as the fairy tale queen of the whole nation, Anni Swan . The muse of Antiquity, empowered by #MeToo, and Maila Talvio, the cultural matami who idolizes Nazi Germany, throw their own spice into the soup.. No words are spared when Eino's exes get to vent their feelings at the therapy session of Anonymous Apollo's muses - and both drunken artist husbands and backstage wives get a ride.

Screenplay Pinja Hahtola
Directed by Seppo Honkonen
Soundscape Marko Pakarinen
On Stage Pinja Hahtola
Visual look and arrangement Working group
Headwear Heidi Tsokkinen/Hatlantis




