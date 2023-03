ARVIO: MAIJALAN PIMPSONS ON BRUTAALI JA TARKKA KUVAUS ERI SELVIYTYMISKEINOISTA

February 7, 2023

What did our critic think of ACTION HERO at TAMPERE WORKER'S THEATER? Playwright-Director Liila Jokelin's Action Hero is an excellent take on modern topics that young people and artists have to think about: if woman likes to be spanked, is it okay to use that on screen? Is it okay to lie a little just to make your co-workers a little more excited? Men still like boobs even though you'd free the nipple at the beach's rocks, ay?