VIDEO: Check Out a Time Lapse of Part of Cape Fear Regional Theatre's Renovations

The venue is getting new seats as well as a new HVAC system and better accessibility.

Mar. 27, 2021  

Cape Fear Regional Theatre is getting a makeover! The venue is getting new seats as well as a new HVAC system and better accessibility.

"We know - you love the shows, but the chairs are uncomfortable and cramped," the company writes on their Facebook page. "After 35 years, it's finally time to retire our seats and create a first-class experience that measures up to our award-winning productions. We're taking our theatre from coach to first class with wider seats and added leg room, brand new HVAC, and better accessibility! When we can finally come back together, we can't wait to welcome you into our brand new auditorium!"

Check out a timelapse of some of the renovations below!


