Theatre Squared To Present SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Next Month







Theatre Squared will kick off its Grand Opening Season with Shakespeare in Love, running Aug. 14 through Sept. 8.

Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block... the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he's in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse - Viola. This beautiful young woman is Will's greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play.



Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will's love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece.

The play, written by Tom Stoppard, Lee Hall and Marc Norman, is based off the 1998 film of the same name. Stoppard and Norman worked together to write the film, with John Madden directing, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes starring as "Viola de Lesseps" and "William Shakespeare," respectively.

TheatreSquared's locally produced and nationally acclaimed productions reach 45,000 patrons each year. The company is Northwest Arkansas's year-round professional resident theatre, offering a unique audience experience in an intimate space. In 2011, TheatreSquared was recognized by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards, as one of the nation's ten most promising emerging theatres.

Since its founding 2005, TheatreSquared's work has remained rooted in its founding vision, that "theatre-done well and with passion-can transform lives and communities."

For more information and tickets to Shakespeare in Love, tap here.





