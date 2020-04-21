Gilbert Theatre Announces 2020/2021 Season

Tickets are $16 for general admission; ask about our military, first responder, student and senior discounts. There are also special package prices for advance paid groups of ten or more. For more information or to buy tickets you may email us at boxoffice@gilberttheater.com, call us at 910-678-7186, or order tickets online.

2020-2021 Season Main Stage:

Barefoot in the Park



October 2 - October 18, 2020

In Neil Simon's classic American comedy, two newlyweds deal with the conflicts created by new neighbors, in-laws, and being married in The Big Apple.

The Carols



November 27 - November 29, 2020

December 4 - December 6, 2020

December 18 - December 20, 2020

In a brand new musical only ever produced regionally in Pennsylvania, the Carol sisters are struggling to put up their annual production of 'A Christmas Carol.' The problem? All the men in town are currently off fighting in WWII.

Rope



January 28 - February 14, 2021

Two young men, thrill-killers, decide to murder a man just to see if they can get away with it. Soon, they are undone by guilt, hubris, and a professor from their past. Used as the basis for the Alfred Hitchcock classic starring Jimmy Stewart, "Rope" promises to be a thriller you'll want to "hang around" to see!

Oedipus Rex



adapted by Montgomery Sutton

Directed by Montgomery Sutton

March 26 - April 11, 2021

Often times, we meet our fate on the very road we take to avoid it. This classic Greek Tragedy serves as the prequel to 'Antigone,' which was produced on the Gilbert stage three seasons ago.

Urinetown

June 4 - June 13, 2021

When a catastrophic water shortage leads to a governmental ban on private toilets, one man will rise to lead the people to urological freedom. This a musical that takes joy in lampooning the conventions of musical theater itself, while also being a satire of corporate greed and bureaucratic insanity.

The Gilbert Theater's mission is to produce creative, innovative plays and events to stir its audiences and the students of its conservatory to explore and contemplate the human condition through the talents of local and guest artists.





