Fayetteville's Airborne and Special Ops Museum Reopens, The Gallery's Theater Remains Closed

The museum's theater remains closed as the museum reopens for the first time since the shutdown began.

The Airborne and Special Ops Museum has reopened in Fayetteville for the first time since the shutdown began due to the pandemic, ABC News 11 reports.

The museum has reopened with reduced capacity and mandatory wearing of face masks. Hand sanitizer dispensers are also available throughout the building.

During this time, the gift shop and simulator are open, but the theater remains closed until further notice.

Hours are currently Tuesday through Friday from 10am - 4:30pm.

