ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE THE MUSICAL to Play at Walton Arts Center Fall 2019

Fayetteville, get ready to "set your mind on island time" as Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville will play Walton Arts Center Oct. 22-27, 2019

From 2017's Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley and music's favorite storyteller Jimmy Buffett comes "the feel-good musical that finds the joy of living in the moment" (Chicago Sun-Times).



Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this electrifying new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).



Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming new show The Los Angeles Times calls "Pure escapism! Filled with brilliant songwriting." Come join us in a tropical paradise. Get your tickets today!

For more information on the national tour of Escape to Magaritaville, tap here.





