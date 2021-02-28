Cumberland Community Foundation's Scholarship Applications Now Open

Cumberland Community Foundation has opened applications for its scholarships. The foundation manages more than 60 scholarship endowment funds created by local individuals, families, civic organizations, and corporations who want to provide a path to higher education for future generations.

Each year, Cumberland Community Foundation awards almost $700,000 in college scholarships to students from southeastern North Carolina. Most scholarships are selected by the CCF Scholarship Committee. A few scholarships are selected by external selection committees at the individual high schools. Make sure to check with your high school guidance office to learn about more scholarship opportunities.

Students can apply for scholarships through Cumberland Community Foundation's Online Scholarship Portal. Students apply by completing and submitting our General Scholarship Application.

This one application will automatically match you to scholarship opportunities for which you qualify that will require additional information (essay, series of questions, etc.).

Learn more and apply at https://www.cumberlandcf.org/scholarships/