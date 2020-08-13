Cape Fear Regional Theatre to Present Socially Distanced Staging of PUFFS

The production is the first summer performance Cape Fear Regional Theatre has been able to put on due to the global health crisis.

The production is the first summer performance Cape Fear Regional Theatre has been able to put on due to the global health crisis, although the staging will be socially distanced.

Puffs will be presented on August 14 at 5:30 p.m. and August 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., located at Dirtbag Ales in Hope Mills on 5435 Corporation Drive in Hope Mills.

The location allows the show to be outside, socially distanced, and proper safety precautions to be followed.

Some people are born with the capacity to do great things. Some people change the world. Some people rise from humble beginnings to defeat the forces of darkness in the face of insurmountable odds. Puffs is the story of the people who sit in class next to those people. Meet Wayne, a very average boy from New Mexico, who finds out he is a wizard... also, wizards are real. Join him and his new friends as they try to keep their heads down and get a basic wizarding education while a certain other famous boy with a very peculiarly shaped scar on his forehead sets out to make life at school increasingly... eventful.

CFRT features a three-story complex with a 300-seat main stage and contracts actors, writers, and designers from throughout the country. CFRT's six-show main stage season and robust education and outreach programs serve over 49,000 audience members a year from all ages and varying socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds including nearly 15,000 students from around the region. CFRT is grateful for the community support from which it was born and still blooms.

