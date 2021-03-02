Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces Spring Break Camp

Cape Fear Regional Theatre has announced its Spring Break Camp, in which students will perform Dear Edwina JR.

Dear Edwina JR. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

Click Here to Register for Spring Break Camp!

In addition to Online Registration, students can be enrolled in The Studio classes or summer camp by submitting a filled-out registration form with payment to 1209 Hay St, Fayetteville, NC 28305, or by fax at (910) 323-0898.