Cameo Art House Theater Streams Films for Patrons During Closure
The theater has been closed to the public due to the current global health crisis.
Cameo Art House Theater, a staple of downtown Fayetteville, has taken to streaming films online for patrons during their closure, WWAY TV reports.
The theater recently reopened to provide customers candy, popcorn, and drinks. However, their theaters remain empty due to the current global health crisis.
The Cameo Art House Theater is located at 225 Hay Street in Fayetteville.
EXCITING NEWS! While we remain closed due to Covid-19, we will now be offering A SAFE HOME-VIEWING OPTION for quality arthouse movies! Go to cameoarthouse.com to access our VIRTUAL CINEMA SCREENINGS for our very own streaming options. It's a great lineup in the CAMEO tradition of outstanding eclectic cinema....PLUS, a portion of the online streaming fees will help the theater. In these ongoing challenging times, this is a win/win opportunity for all. Watch first-rate arthouse films in the safety of your own home while supporting your independent local movie theater, until the film industry can get back to some sort of normalcy. Now available to stream: WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS, MY DOG STUPID, AI WEIWEI: YOURS TRULY, and HELMUT NEWTON: THE BAD AND THE BEAUTIFUL. Be sure to stay tuned for new additions weekly! Meanwhile, give us a call or stop by Fri & Sat 4-7 (Starting 7/31) if you'd like to buy concessions, a t-shirt, movie poster, buy/renew memberships - or to just say hi. Thank you for your understanding, patience and support. Continue to stay safe, healthy and sane!
The CAMEO has screened hundreds of art, independent, foreign and classic films. Their theatre is the site of numerous fundraisers, parties, most notably our annual Academy Awards Celebration to benefit local non-profits.