Cameo Art House Theater Streams Films for Patrons During Closure

Cameo Art House Theater, a staple of downtown Fayetteville, has taken to streaming films online for patrons during their closure, WWAY TV reports.

The theater recently reopened to provide customers candy, popcorn, and drinks. However, their theaters remain empty due to the current global health crisis.

The Cameo Art House Theater is located at 225 Hay Street in Fayetteville.

The CAMEO has screened hundreds of art, independent, foreign and classic films. Their theatre is the site of numerous fundraisers, parties, most notably our annual Academy Awards Celebration to benefit local non-profits.

